Paying tribute to ANC stalwart Dr Zola Skweyiya on Saturday‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said that as the late struggle veteran would have wished‚ the ANC would intensify it struggle for the complete restoration of the dignity of the people.

“We will intensify our struggle to return the land to the people and build an inclusive economy that benefits all South Africans‚” Ramaphosa told mourners attending the funeral service in Pretoria for the former minister of public service and administration as well as social development.

“As he often reminded us‚ the aim of the national liberation struggle is the democratisation of the country and the redistribution of its wealth.

“It is a struggle to eradicate the privileges of the few and to entrench human rights as the basis of our democratic dispensation‚” Ramaphosa added.

He described Skweyiya as a “noble man who would never dare sell the birthright of his people‚ a man who would choose death rather than betray the trust of his people”.

“Here was a man who shared the desire of a billion people for an Africa resurrected and free.

“Here was a man who shared the dreams of the dispossessed‚ the marginalised and the suffering.”

Though he has departed‚ the ANC would continue to draw strength and inspiration from his example‚ Ramaphosa added.