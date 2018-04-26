A task team of Ministers has been mandated by Cabinet to visit the North West province‚ as national government tries to restore normality to the province where protest action flared up in multiple areas this week.

In a statement‚ Cabinet said it had "deliberated on the unstable situation that has unfolded in North West‚ which has affected a number of services‚ particularly health services" and approved two immediate interventions to restore order and stability in the area.

"Whilst noting the concerns that were raised by communities‚ Cabinet strongly condemns the acts of violence‚ looting and destruction of property that accompanied protests in some areas of the province."

Its task team - comprising the Ministers of Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation (as convener); Health; Finance; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ as well as the Justice‚ Crime Prevention and Security Cluster of Ministers. - is expected to submit a report in the next two weeks.

"The report-back will assist in determining any further interventions that may still be required‚" according to the Cabinet statement.

Earlier on Thursday‚ SowetanLIVE reported that the North West provincial department of treasury and department of health had been placed under administration.

The protest actions in the province are linked to calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign. The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also been striking since February‚ calling for outsourced cleaners and workers to be hired by the provincial health department.