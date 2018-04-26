National government seizes control of North West
Cabinet has announced that the North West provincial department of treasury and department of health have been placed under administration.
Cabinet has announced that the North West Department of health has been placed under administration by the national government. Cabinet has invoked section 11 (1) (b) of the constitution. This is what the section says: pic.twitter.com/M6ViHB41TN— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) April 26, 2018
This comes as rolling protests are spreading across the province.
Protests are linked to calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign. The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also been striking since February.