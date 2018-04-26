South Africa

National government seizes control of North West

By Staff Writer - 26 April 2018 - 11:21
Residents of Mafikeng and the sounding areas took it to the streets protesting to oust the North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Residents of Mafikeng and the sounding areas took it to the streets protesting to oust the North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Cabinet has announced that the North West provincial department of treasury and department of health have been placed under administration.

This comes as rolling protests are spreading across the province.

Protests are linked to calls for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign. The National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has also been striking since February.

READ MORE:

Over 100 people arrested as police try to restore calm in North West

The National Commissioner of Police‚ General Khehla John Sitole‚ has called for the community of the North West province‚ particularly the community ...
News
2 hours ago

'This could be worse than Life Esidimeni' - Doctors on North West health crisis

The health crisis in the North West could end up being worse than the Life Esidimeni tragedy‚ according to a group of doctors.
News
2 days ago

Babies moved from striking hospital in North West

Five babies were rushed to Mahikeng hospital from Lehurutshe yesterday.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X