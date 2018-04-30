Farmers association calls for meeting with department about Zuma cattle 'gift'
The African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA) says it believes it is wrong for anyone to be receiving support that is meant for emerging farmers.
AFASA made this comment following a report by the Sunday Times that a herd of cattle costing R1.5-million and meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla — as a gift to former president Jacob Zuma from North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.
“We are trying to find out as much as we can as we await the full investigation. We believe those responsible for this donation should be held accountable‚” AFASA spokesman Peter Mashala said on Monday.
He said AFASA in the North West had asked for a meeting with the North West Department of Agriculture to find out what had happened.
“We will only know the truth once the formal investigations had been concluded‚” Mashala said.
The generous gift is now under investigation by the Hawks and could lead to charges of fraud and corruption against Mahumapelo and Zuma.
The North West Rural‚ Environment and Agricultural Development Department last week refuted allegations that the transaction on the “gift” of cattle was paid using departmental funds.
“We can further confirm that all beneficiaries across departmental programmes benefited accordingly as planned‚” the department said.