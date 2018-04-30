Farmers association calls for meeting with department about Zuma cattle 'gift'

The African Farmers Association of South Africa (AFASA) says it believes it is wrong for anyone to be receiving support that is meant for emerging farmers.

AFASA made this comment following a report by the Sunday Times that a herd of cattle costing R1.5-million and meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla — as a gift to former president Jacob Zuma from North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

“We are trying to find out as much as we can as we await the full investigation. We believe those responsible for this donation should be held accountable‚” AFASA spokesman Peter Mashala said on Monday.

He said AFASA in the North West had asked for a meeting with the North West Department of Agriculture to find out what had happened.