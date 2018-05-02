South Africans could be the next kidnap target
Wealthy and prominent South Africans could soon become the next target of international kidnapping syndicates who are terrorising foreigners living in the country.
That’s the warning sounded by research and global kidnapping monitoring organisation‚ Red24.
Red24‚ which is part of the global risk management company iJet‚ tracks and monitors incidents of kidnapping and extortion.
Their data is based on research and monitoring in South Africa over the last 10 years. It shows that since January‚ at least eight prominent foreign businessmen and women have been kidnapped in South Africa for vast ransoms‚ with one murdered.
