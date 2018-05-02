Petrol price at an all-time high

The price of petrol is at an all-time high from Wednesday morning.

A litre of 93 octane unleaded petrol (inland) now costs R14.72. This is 23 cents more than the previous record high of R14.49 in December last year.

Meanwhile‚ diesel has increased by between 58 and 59c per litre‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rose by 52c/l.

The maximum retail price of LP gas will rise by 70c/kg.