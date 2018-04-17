Treat people with albinism with utmost respect

Persons with albinism in South Africa continue to experience high levels of abuse and violation of their rights, due to entrenched harmful attitudes and beliefs associated with albinism.

Over the past three months, we have heard of several incidences of kidnapping and killing of people with albinism.

Some of these incidents have been reported in the media, while others go unreported.

The killing of people with albinism is a big issue in African countries such as Malawi and Tanzania in East Africa, so much so that strong interventions have been introduced and implemented by their governments to combat the killings.

There is no denying that there has been an increase in these atrocities in our own country.

However, the question is: how do we deal with this scourge?