The motorist shot dead on the M1 highway in Johannesburg in a hit-style attack is allegedly linked to an apparent international kidnapping syndicate‚ the publication has learnt.

Majeed “Manjla” Khan was shot dead in his car at the Glenhove off-ramp on the M1 by two men on Wednesday evening.

The gunmen - who all escaped - appear to have been following Khan‚ who they attacked when he stopped in traffic near the off-ramp.

Police sources said that they shot out the tyres of the Audi A5 Khan was driving‚ before shooting him eight times in the chest‚ neck and back‚ in what they described as a "classic styled hit".

A law enforcement source said of Khan: "His grouping was behind a number of kidnapping of foreigners‚ especially wealthy businessmen."

Another‚ asked about a possible motive‚ said the shooting may have been a warning from a rival gang.

Police spokesman Captain Marvin Masondo said that detectives had yet to identify the killers and that the motive for the murder was still unknown.