Sundowns party interrupted by Champions League

Despite claiming their eighth Premiership title, it is business as usual for Mamelodi Sundowns as they turn their attention to the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians have had to cut their celebrations short after they were crowned champions at the weekend following their 3-1 win over Ajax Cape Town.

Under coach Pitso Mosimane, the team has won the Champions League (2016), CAF Super Cup (2017), three league titles (2014, 2016 and 2018), Telkom Knockout (2015) and the Nedbank Cup (2015).

Mosimane has also overseen a record 52 CAF games since his arrival at the Chloorkop-based side in December 2012.

Sundowns are the first SA team to qualify for the competition for three consecutive seasons and to go on to also make it to the group phase.

They now have to prepare for their Group C clash against champions Wydad Casablanca at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday (9pm).

It was the same Wydad that caused Sundowns heartbreak last October when they eliminated them in the quarterfinals via a penalty shootout, on their way to lifting the title.

The feeling at Chloorkop has always been that the better team lost.

More experienced and determined, Sundowns have another chance to add a second star on their club crest.

Mosimane has insisted that the Fifa Club World Cup is the ultimate goal for his team.

"The Champions League is the big one for us and once you win it you get another shot at the Club World Cup," Mosimane said. "We are going to give it another shot. It is not easy with all the travelling and difficult schedule but this is what we live for."

Sundowns CAF timeline:

2015: Eliminated in the preliminary round after 3-2 loss on aggregate to TP Mazembe.

2016: Clinch Champions League crown after 3-1 aggregate win over Zamalek in the final.

2017: Knocked out in the quarterfinals by Wydad via penalty shootout..

2018: Qualify for group stages for third season in a row.