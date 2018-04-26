School excursion ends tragically for teen
The search for a Durban pupil entered its second day on Thursday.
The 18-year-old‚ of the Isinamuva High School near Ixopo‚ had been swimming on Wedge Beach when he disappeared beneath the surf during a school excursion.
It is understood that Sabelo Silangwe had gone missing sometime in the afternoon. His peers and minders only reported the incident several hours later.
Police search and rescue divers have conducted shore patrols and water searches‚ but have been unable to find the teen’s body.
Education department spokesman Khwazi Mthethwa said that drowning deaths were avoidable and preventative safety strategies were imperative.
“It is common knowledge that not all of our learners have strong swimming skills‚ hence we emphasise the need for parents‚ guardians and teachers who may be available to help guide our learners.
“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We would also like to extend words of appreciation to the search and rescue team for their attempts to recover the body of the boy.”