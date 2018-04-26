The search for a Durban pupil entered its second day on Thursday.

The 18-year-old‚ of the Isinamuva High School near Ixopo‚ had been swimming on Wedge Beach when he disappeared beneath the surf during a school excursion.

It is understood that Sabelo Silangwe had gone missing sometime in the afternoon. His peers and minders only reported the incident several hours later.

Police search and rescue divers have conducted shore patrols and water searches‚ but have been unable to find the teen’s body.