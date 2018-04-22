Police in the Western Cape have arrested four suspects who they believe might be linked to murder of a 62-year-old woman on a farm near Still Bay last Monday.

The woman‚ Heila Killian‚ was shot dead by five armed suspects wearing balaclavas and orange overall-type trousers while attending a braai on a farm 2km outside the coastal town.

Police said Killian was a guest at a small braai hosted by the owner of the farm‚ which operates as a nursery and coffee shop.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that the four suspects in police custody had been caught on Friday afternoon busy stripping a vehicle in the backyard of premises in Tafelsig in Mitchell’s Plain‚ Cape Town.