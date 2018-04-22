Police arrest four suspects believed to be linked to Still Bay farm murder
Police in the Western Cape have arrested four suspects who they believe might be linked to murder of a 62-year-old woman on a farm near Still Bay last Monday.
The woman‚ Heila Killian‚ was shot dead by five armed suspects wearing balaclavas and orange overall-type trousers while attending a braai on a farm 2km outside the coastal town.
Police said Killian was a guest at a small braai hosted by the owner of the farm‚ which operates as a nursery and coffee shop.
Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said that the four suspects in police custody had been caught on Friday afternoon busy stripping a vehicle in the backyard of premises in Tafelsig in Mitchell’s Plain‚ Cape Town.
“Two of the suspects managed to evade arrest by running away. Members caught two suspects in a white Nissan with registration CEY 22919.The suspects are detained at Mitchell's Plain SAPS for possession of a stolen vehicle.
“Police also confiscated a silver Nissan Maxim with registration CFN 162L which was in the yard. This vehicle is suspected to have been stolen. The suspects are believed to be linked to the Still Bay farm murder and robbery which occurred earlier.
“Allegedly the victim had been killed at a braai with friends‚ when unknown suspects entered the premises and shot the victim. During the incident the suspects made off with two rifles‚ one shotgun and a handgun‚ as well as a white Toyota Hilux LDV. Further investigation by police led to the arrest of all four suspects‚” Van Wyk said.
“The suspects‚ aged 24‚ 25‚ 26 and 40 respectively‚ face a charge of possession of a hijacked vehicle. The case is being investigated by the Provincial Detective Unit‚” he added.