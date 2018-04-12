Family dispute could delay funeral of slain JMPD officer

The funeral of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer who was shot and killed as she drove out her home might be delayed as a tug of war has erupted between her families.

Ayanda Zulu, 39, was shot and killed as she drove out of her home in Palm Springs on April 4.

She had just pulled out of her yard with her patrol vehicle when she was attacked by two men.

She shot once in the chest chin before she was robbed off her service firearm.

Yesterday a memorial service was held in her honour at a hall at the JMPD headquarters.

The families who are at loggerheads were allocated separate eating rooms.

The bone of contention was that according to tradition Zulu was not completely married to the man she lived with and therefore should be buried by her family.

Her sister Thembi Nkabinde, 53, said they would interdict her burial that was planned for Sunday.

"The so called husband paid lobola in 2014 and there were celebrations but we never handed her over to them. According to our culture that meant they were not completely married that is why she never changed her surname and he has no right to burry her. My mother feels that by allowing them to burry her, she will be handing her over to a boyfriend. We want to burry her in New Castle," she said.

However the Leonard Khosa's family said Zulu belonged to them because they paid lobola and she lived with their son.

Khasa's father Thompson Mongwe,60, said they would go ahead with the funeral on Sunday.

"She belongs to us. We had a traditional wedding and they handed her to us, we did not steal her. When they heard of the tragedy they came to our son's house to show that they know him as the husband. In our culture we pay lobola and she is our wife," he said.

According to the Khoza family Zulu will be buried at Nascrec on Sunday. The service will be held in Fine town.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the country had become numb to crime because the public was silence as police officers officers are killed by criminals.

"Where are the protests in the streets, where are the angry calls to radio stations. We have become so accustom to crime. The murder of Zulu and the other officers was met with silence. I am concerned for our country, for the complete disregard of the law," he said.

Mashaba said Zulu was the fifth officer to die this year.

He reiterated his call for immigrants to be documented.

"We have a crime problem in the city... I do recognise that undocumented immigrants come to South Africa for various reasons... Undocumented immigrants are especially vulnerable to criminality because of their illegal status, which I'd why I have been calling for effective border control and for the department of home affairs to document immigrants as and when they enter the border," he said.

JMPD Police Chief David Tembe said the department lost one of its finest officers.

"She was a typical example of a law enforcement officer. I have lost one of the finest. She was not an ordinary inspector.

Her humanity, her beauty and the way she did her job. She had beauty inside and out. We have lost an angel. She was priceless to me, to the city and the whole country" he said.

Public safety Member of Mayoral committee Michael Sun said his biggest challenge in the city was officers who continue to be killed by criminals.

Zulu's colleagues described her as a beautiful woman.

Director Stephen Mosimane said "She was dignified. She was a beautiful person. It's very unfortunate that the community we protect turn against us and kill us," he said.