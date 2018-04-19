Police prevent stolen cars crossing river at border into Zimbabwe.

Stolen cars and vehicles piled high with illegal cigarettes were intercepted by the South African Police Service in Limpopo‚ at the northern border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Crime Intelligence driven operation comprising members of the Musina SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) followed up information that led them to the discovery of a BMW X3 in the middle of the Limpopo River‚ Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Thursday.

"The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled to the other side of the river. The vehicle was then retrieved and towed back to South Africa‚" said Ngoepe.

The operation was expanded to other areas of Musina after information was related that there were cigarette smugglers using three vehicles.