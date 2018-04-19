Protests over calls for Supra to step down turn violent

North West police were outnumbered overnight as angry protesters shut down the entire Mahikeng town.



Police vehicles were forced to make u-turns while trying to respond to the chaos that was unfolding as residents barricaded the roads with burning tyres and pelted motorists with rocks.

The protesters are calling for premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down. He is reported to have spent the night at his Haartebespoort Dam home.



Almost all intersections in Mahikeng and neighbouring villages were closed and police were prevented from coming near to the blockades.



Motorists attempting to cross the Ramatlabama Botswana border, were left stranded.