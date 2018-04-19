More Life Esidimeni claims stream in

More Life Esidimeni claimants have come forward following the conclusion of the arbitration hearing into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in Gauteng.

The arbitration process was finalised about a month ago with former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke declaring a R1.2-million award for the families of the deceased and survivors.

Moseneke also made provision for families who did not participate in the arbitration process but met the criteria of beneficiaries to also receive the award.

Yesterday, member of the family committee Christine Nxumalo said a lot of families continued to come forward and were referred to the premier David Makhura's office for verification.