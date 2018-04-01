Karabo Mokoena’s sister battling to lead a normal life since her murder
The sister of Karabo Mokoena‚ whose badly charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst last year‚ says she has struggled to lead a normal life since the incident.
"Everywhere you go‚ people ask: 'Are you Karabo's sister?' You can't just be normal‚" Bontle Mokoena said.
She gave an interview to eNCA to mark what would have been her sister's 23rd birthday.
Karabo was allegedly killed by forex trader Sandile Mantsoe‚ with whom she had an on-and-off relationship.
She had been missing for several days when Mantsoe was finally arrested and allegedly confessed to police where he had disposed of her body.
Bontle said they were grateful to at least have found her body.
"We are grateful for the fact that we were able to find [her]. I was thinking how many people … [go] missing and they never ever find their body‚ never find their remains… I am grateful for the fact that we at least got to find her‚ even though [she was] not in the best state. But finding her was probably the thing that made us at least have closure‚" she said.
Shortly after her death last year‚ Karabo's friends said that she had been in the process of opening a foundation in support of abused women and children.
Her friends and family have since launched the foundation in her honour.
Meanwhile‚ Mantsoe's trial is yet to start after it was postponed twice in the Johannesburg High Court due to the surfacing of new evidence.
Bontle told eNCA they wanted the trial to be concluded so that they could continue with their lives.
She however‚ said she did believe she could ever forgive Mantsoe.
"I will never forgive him. I don't think I will. I will always hate him. I will always feel like he removed something that was very important to me‚" she said.