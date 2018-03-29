Anger over feeding scheme

Drug addicts in Alexandra have pleaded with the City of Johannesburg to reach out to them with an addiction treatment centre such as the one launched in Tladi, Soweto, last month.

One of the addicts, Sizwe Ngubeni, 29, said he began taking heroin in 2008 because of peer pressure.

He then had dreams of working as a prosecutor and wanted to study law.

Many addicts in Alexandra said their only hope was the SA National Council on Alcohol and Drug Dependence (Sanca) facility. But they complained that the process of being admitted to Sanca was tedious, leading to relapses.

"I avoid living at home because I'm a bad influence to the kids there. I want to go to rehab but the process takes long," Ngubeni said.

Nosipo Ncapai, 25, was introduced to nyaope by her boyfriend when she was 16.

"I have a child but because of nyaope my family took the child and kicked me out. I want to go home but I'm still waiting to go to rehab."

A Sanca Alexandra official said spaces at centres were limited.