Mom told she's been carrying dead foetus

Delivering a baby is painful for all women but for Kebone Nthwesane, 33, it was

devastating.

Nthwesane, of Tloung village in Mahikeng, North West, had always wished and prayed for a boy, but she allegedly carried the corpse of her baby in her womb for months before delivery.

It would have been her second child.

During her pregnancy Nthwesane would visit a local clinic in neighbouring Montshioa-Stadt for antenatal care. But after months of checkups failed to detect any baby movements in her belly she asked to be referred to a hospital for a scan.

In January, when she arrived at North West Hospital in Mahikeng for the scan, she was devastated to learn her child had long died in her womb.

"I heard him (the doctor) saying my baby died when I was four months pregnant. At that moment it was like time had stopped. I felt dizzy and went back to my bed," she said.