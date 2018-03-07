Heartbreak after infection causes woman to miscarry her baby

A woman who lost her unborn child due to listeriosis experienced severe fever leading up to her miscarriage.

The 29-year-old mother of one from Midrand, north of Johannesburg, spoke to Sowetan yesterday but asked not to be named.

The latest statistics on the outbreak reflect that 78 of the 180 people killed by the disease were infants while pregnant women have been listed among high-risk groups.

The woman, who was four-months pregnant, fell sick on October 26.

"On the day, I was sitting in my office when I started feeling cold. It got worse and I started to shiver. I was feeling breathless," she said.

The woman was taken to the company's clinic and later rushed to hospital. At first doctors thought she had pneumonia, but blood tests confirmed she was infected with listeriosis. Doctors then decided to admit her.