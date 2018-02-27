Ambulance no-show blamed for deaths

A North West mother claims that her triplets died within moments of each other while she waited for an ambulance that never arrived.

The woman's case is being investigated by the provincial health department following a request by the parliamentary portfolio community on health to probe why the ambulance failed to arrive.

This was after nurses at the Logageng clinic outside Mafikeng, where Dipuo Moragisi gave birth, called an ambulance to transport her to a hospital.

The private company, which provides a service to the health department, is understood to be entangled in a controversial tender deal involving millions of rand.

Moragisi, 25, of Matloding village, gave birth to two girls and a boy at the Logageng clinic last Monday.

Speaking to Sowetan, a soft-spoken Moragisi expressed great emotions as she described her ordeal.

Although her children were born prematurely, Moragisi believed her babies could have been saved had the ambulance been made available to transport them to a hospital.

"I'm hurt. I'm very hurt. This would not have happened had the ambulance arrived," Moragisi said.