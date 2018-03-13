Foreign medics guard, wash cars

A group of foreign doctors desperate to practice in South Africa have been forced to take up odd jobs such as guards or car wash hands.

At least 40 doctors, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who have passed the board examination and received accreditation from the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) have been left frustrated after a two-year wait for internship at public hospitals.

Patients, meanwhile, are forced to stand in long queues at public hospitals waiting to see doctors while those working at the facilities complain of being overworked.

A 38-year-old refugee from the DRC, one of the doctors waiting for placement, told Sowetan his skills were being wasted washing cars while he could be saving lives in a hospital.

The man who asked not to be named qualified in 2016 to be placed at a public hospital as an intern but has been waiting ever since.