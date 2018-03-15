Gauteng on brink of mortuary crisis

Gauteng mortuaries will be plunged into a crisis should workers continue to refuse to dissect corpses.

This was the warning in papers filed by the provincial health department at the Johannesburg Labour Court on Monday.

The department is going to court today in a bid to have the strike action by forensic officers at 11 mortuaries in Gauteng declared illegal.

Workers have been refusing to dissect bodies since March 7, their complaint being that they do not have the necessary training.

The South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union (Salipswu) accused the department of reneging on a June 2017 agreement to train the workers.

Chief executive for forensic pathology services, Dr Medupe Modisane, said in court papers the strike could drive mortuaries into crisis mode.

"Should the respondents continue not to perform their duties, this will cause a crisis and this crisis has the potential of continuing for a prolonged period," he said.