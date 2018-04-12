Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in the tranquil and exclusive Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday.

The park‚ which was formerly a flower farm‚ is the same place where her late great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela was buried in 2010 after being hit by a car.

Due to privacy concerns‚ Wikus Lategan‚ Group CEO of Calgro M3 Memorial Parks‚ could not divulge much about the preparations for Madikizela-Mandela's funeral but spoke to the publication in general.

"The preparations don't differ much from the preparations of ordinary people. We just pride ourselves in giving a dignified funeral for people's loved ones. It's a tranquil‚ quiet and relaxed environment‚" Lategan said.

Lategan said that security and privacy were the key things that set them apart.

"We are always ready to host a funeral. The place is well maintained as cleanliness is a big thing for us‚" he said.

On average‚ the park takes about 10 to 20 funerals on Saturdays‚ he said. He said when it comes to big funerals‚ control and security was everything.

According to their website‚ the park offers state-of-the-art security‚ which includes 24-hour surveillance and guards‚ an armed response‚ access control‚ electric fencing and a 2-4 metre perimeter wall. Prices for a grave start from R28‚000.

"The landscape park also provides a sanctuary in which to pay respects to the deceased. The thatched stone chapel features large wooden windows‚ wooden benches‚ railway sleeper doors and a tranquil view. The chapel is not a consecrated chapel since families from differing religious and cultural persuasions make use of this facility‚" the website says.