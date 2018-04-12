News

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be buried at the tranquil Fourways Memorial Park

By KGAUGELO MASWENENG - 12 April 2018 - 10:22
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be buried at the tranquil Fourways Memorial Park
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be buried at the tranquil Fourways Memorial Park
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest in the tranquil and exclusive Fourways Memorial Park on Saturday.

The park‚ which was formerly a flower farm‚ is the same place where her late great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela was buried in 2010 after being hit by a car.

Due to privacy concerns‚ Wikus Lategan‚ Group CEO of Calgro M3 Memorial Parks‚ could not divulge much about the preparations for Madikizela-Mandela's funeral but spoke to the publication in general.

"The preparations don't differ much from the preparations of ordinary people. We just pride ourselves in giving a dignified funeral for people's loved ones. It's a tranquil‚ quiet and relaxed environment‚" Lategan said.

Lategan said that security and privacy were the key things that set them apart.

"We are always ready to host a funeral. The place is well maintained as cleanliness is a big thing for us‚" he said.

On average‚ the park takes about 10 to 20 funerals on Saturdays‚ he said. He said when it comes to big funerals‚ control and security was everything.

According to their website‚ the park offers state-of-the-art security‚ which includes 24-hour surveillance and guards‚ an armed response‚ access control‚ electric fencing and a 2-4 metre perimeter wall. Prices for a grave start from R28‚000.

"The landscape park also provides a sanctuary in which to pay respects to the deceased. The thatched stone chapel features large wooden windows‚ wooden benches‚ railway sleeper doors and a tranquil view. The chapel is not a consecrated chapel since families from differing religious and cultural persuasions make use of this facility‚" the website says.

IN FULL: Mandla Mandela's tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela delivered by Mandla Mandela‚ the ANC MP and chief‚ at the ANC memorial ceremony
News
2 days ago

Guns confiscated after shots fired near Winnie Madikizela-Mandela home

Police have confiscated firearms carried by three people after gunshots were fired near to the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
2 days ago

Police warn funeral-goers not to fire guns in air at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela service on Saturday

A 19-gun salute will mark the final farewell for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways on Saturday.
News
17 hours ago

Government failed Madikizela-Mandela while protecting apartheid symbols: Malema

The government protects apartheid symbols‚ but not the house of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State‚ says Julius Malema.
News
4 hours ago

Ramaphosa hits out at Winnie critics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned those who criticise Winnie Madikizela-Mandela “even in death”.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa says Winnie was a fearless leader who hated corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a fearless leader.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X