Winnie documentary revelations anger Twitter
Mzansi was left shocked and outraged on Wednesday when a tell-all documentary about the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was screened‚ leading to tears and fighting words against Apartheid stalwarts including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu for apparently "letting the mother of the nation down".
Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last week‚ with her complex legacy causing fierce debate across the country. Just hours after an official memorial for Ma Winnie was held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto‚ a documentary about her life aired on eNCA.
The documentary‚ simply entitled Winnie‚ made its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last year so you know it was bound to bring fireworks.
Some of the highlights included:
1. STRATCOM head Vic McPherson admits that he had 40 journalists who would write dirt on Winnie
2. Winnie opens up about Archbishop Desmond Tutu pleading for her to apologise at the TRC: "To this day‚ I ask God to forgive me‚ for not forgiving Tutu".
3. A defiant Winnie says that if negotiations for a transitional government go wrong‚ she will fight.
4. Claims that the man who killed Stompie‚ Jerry Richardson‚ was a police informer working in Winnie's inner circle.
Celebs including Nandi Madida‚ Pearl Thusi and Gigi Lamayne were among hundreds of South Africans who expressed shock and sadness at the documentary.
Many were also left fuming at the revelations and vented their anger and frustration at Madiba and Tutu.
If you were one of the few who missed the documentary or only have free TV‚ here's where you can watch it over the next few days.
eNCA: Friday at 9pm‚ Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 8pm e.tv: Sunday at 4pm Openview e-extra: Sunday at 9pm.