With her casket draped in an ANC flag‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was given a hero's welcome home on Friday evening.

Even before her coffin left the Kupane funeral parlour‚ scores of women had gathered outside‚ their heads covered in doeks as they belted out songs of praise for her.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Soweto's Orlando West as her funeral cortege made its way home from the funeral parlour.

The crowds ululated and waved while others raised their fists in the air in celebration of Madikizela-Mandela's life. Others sang struggle songs and waved ANC flags.

Bikers‚ who formed part of the procession‚ revved their motorbikes.

As custom dictates‚ the woman known as the Mother of the Nation will spend one more night at her home before she is laid to rest on Saturday.

Soldiers carrying ANC flag led the procession to her home and the coffin was then wheeled into her home by men dressed in black‚ including her grandsons.

The fence was lined with flowers left by mourners who have visited there since news of her death broke last week.

American civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson was among the scores of people who were paying their respects to the family.

The 81-year-old died last Monday after a lengthy illness that saw her in and out of hospital.

Her funeral service will be held at the Orlando stadium which is just a short walk from her home.

She is to be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park.