Mom decries slow police probe into son's New Year's death

By Jeff Wicks - 10 April 2018 - 11:03
The vexing New Year’s Day death of Desmond Roberts remains veiled in mystery.

The 22-year-old Durban man was slain at his rented home in Boundary Road in Escombe in the early hours of the new year. His girlfriend claimed that she had watched him stab himself in the chest and thereafter slit his own throat.

Police probing the matter quickly changed their investigation of a suicide into one of murder. Spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the investigation into the murder was “ongoing”.

“Malvern police are investigating a case of murder. At this stage‚ no arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing‚” he said.

“According to Malvern police‚ the girlfriend alleges that she found her boyfriend‚ stabbing himself on the chest and she ran to call the landlord. She alleges that when she came back she found him slitting his throat at their place of residence.” Roberts’s mother‚ Anlie MacDonald‚ decried the slow pace of the police probe.

“We still have no answers about our beautiful boy’s murder. The excuses we’ve have received are appalling‚” she posted on Facebook.

“At this moment all I have received has been a sack of lies and the murderer is walking free. I wonder if I raise money to put up a big reward whether or not people will start talking.”

“Not even the DNA results are back but yet Siam Lee was murdered after my son and her DNA results were back on the 28 February‚” MacDonald wrote.

The publication previously reported that Roberts had been “butchered”. His stepfather‚ Leigh MacDonald‚ said there was no way anyone could have inflicted the grievous injuries on themselves.

“The pathologist told us that the cuts on his neck were repeatedly backward and forward. His head was hanging and there was no way someone could do that to himself‚” MacDonald added.

