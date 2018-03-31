Police in the Northern Cape‚ Eastern Cape and Western Cape joined forces in a four-day crime-prevention operation during this week which netted 28 suspects who were on the police’s wanted list.

The operation‚ called the Tri-Lateral Cross Border Operation‚ started on Monday until Thursday.

The operation aimed to clamp down on criminal activities in the three bordering provinces and police conducted roadblocks on national and secondary roads which connects three provinces.

The main focus was to search for transportation of illegal goods which include drugs‚ to find stolen vehiclesand to visit second hand goods dealers and liquor outlets.

Apart from the arrest of 28 suspects who were on the wanted list‚ police also issued traffic fines to the value of over R100 000 against motorists for contravening the Road Traffic Act.

They also seized drugs including crystal meth‚ dagga and mandrax tablets. Illicit cigarettes o the value of R200 000 were seized and counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R80 000 were confiscated.

One suspect was arrested for bribing a police officer with R10 000.

Two vehicles were seized at the roadblocks held. One vehicle was cloned and the other's engine number and chassis marks were tampered with‚ and the suspects were arrested.

The suspects will appear soon in various magistrates' courts across the three provinces early next week.