OPINION | Kanye West is the most influential man in style history

Yes, the headline is a gross overstatement. But why write a piece about Kanye West, second-in-command chief egotist (after Donald Trump) if you're not going to be hyperbolic? The rapper and designer, who has been rather quiet on the headlines front lately, is an underrated influencer in the world of fashion.

And we're not talking runways and fashion weeks (though he's done those too). We're talking about 'Ye's influence on street style for more than a decade: everything he wears makes its way to pavements, coffee shops and clubs, from Paris to Joburg.

When Ye (as he is affectionately known) became famous in 2003, his aesthetic was preppy rap cool: he wore collared shirts under well-fitting sweaters, jeans and sneakers, a backpack, barely any flashy jewellery except for a gold chain.

He looked like a black nerd who consumed rap music as much as he did manga.

I was in high school then, but I remember seeing my brothers' low-key cool friends walking around with their backpacks and sweaters, looking like they were extras in a Kanye video.