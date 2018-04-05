When Gauteng communications manager Simon Hodgson strapped himself in for the kulula flight to Durban on Wednesday‚ the last thing he expected was to find himself in the hot seat next to arguably the country's most controversial man‚ former president Jacob Zuma.

Hodgson who was flanked by his six-year old son Matthew on his left‚ was left momentarily speechless when Zuma politely asked him to remove his can of cold drink that he placed on the seat to his right‚ while he put on his seat belt.

"I looked up and there stood Jacob Zuma. It took me a few minutes to realise that he was coming to sit next to me in economy class. It was an unexpected start to my Wednesday‚" the father of two said.

Zuma took his seat and strapped on his seatbelt‚ while his bodyguard sat immediately behind him - next to Hodgson's wife‚ Tarryn and their four-year-old daughter‚ Emily. The family were en route to Durban for a family holiday on the south coast.