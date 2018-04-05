When former president Jacob Zuma steps into the dock of A court at the Durban High Court on Friday‚ he will do so with the backing and well wishes of thousands - including controversial business forums‚ funeral parlour bosses and men of the cloth.

Those in his corner say they have whipped up a groundswell of support for Zuma‚ and have funded the hiring of over 100 buses to ferry his loyalists from Durban and the surrounding areas to the cordoned-off areas just beyond the courtroom.

Two marches‚ a night vigil and a support rally have been planned for the 24 hours leading up to Zuma’s day in court.

There‚ a conglomerate of church leaders say they will also hold the “mother of all prayers” for divine protection of the man they have dubbed the “father of radical economic transformation”.

In the run-up to Zuma’s first court appearance on Friday‚ a group of business forums with the moniker RET Champions embarked on a fundraising campaign to bankroll the logistics behind Zuma’s support network.