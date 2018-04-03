Cyril Ramaphosa, David Mabuza shun bodyguards who served Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's bodyguard and head of the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) Major-General Muzingaye Mxolisi Dladla has allegedly been demoted.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, allegedly shunned PPU members who used to protect Zuma.

Insiders told Sowetan that Dladla, commonly referred to by his clan name, Mgabadeli, would return to KwaZulu-Natal following his demotion.

When approached for comment yesterday Dladla claimed he was unaware of the demotion but stated that he would be meeting with national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to discuss his future.