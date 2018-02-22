Police frustrate Ipid's crime fight

He also complained of counter-investigations by other police investigators, which he slammed as unconstitutional. These include allegations that Phahlane had a corrupt relationship with service providers CrimeTech and Kriminalistik, allegedly worth R96-million.

Phahlane was said to have a corrupt relationship with the company FDA, owned by Keith Keating, that amounted to R5-billion.

Sesoko also gave details about the interactions between Tshabalala, Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela and a service provider for the crime intelligence division, valued at R563005.

"An Ipid investigation was able to uncover a further corrupt relationship of Phahlane and service provider FDA, owned by Keith Keating. The investigation has detected possible crimes of corruption, fraud and money laundering facilitated by car dealer, Mr Durand Snyman," said Sesoko.

He said this information came as a result of a raid conducted on Phahlane's house and his cars late last year, with claims of seven construction workers paid in excess of R1-million from the boot of Phahlane's car being supported by six cash withdrawals from CrimeTech and Kriminalistik's accounts between March and October of 2011.

Sesoko said Keating, the supplier of Rofin lights, paid Snyman with the money being used to pay for vehicles given to another police colonel and Phahlane's wife.