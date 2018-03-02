Cele laments lack of police intelligence for rampant crime

Effective crime intelligence services may have prevented the Engcobo police station attack where five police officers were killed on duty.

This is the view of newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele who has listed fixing crime intelligence as one of his immediate top priorities.

Cele told Sowetan yesterday that the police's crime intelligence service has been embroiled in controversy in the past six years and had not focused on its core function.

The division has seen its controversial former head Lieutenant-General Richard Mdluli enjoy a full salary since 2011 while on suspension.