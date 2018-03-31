The South African Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) says president Danny Jordaan is “innocent until proven guilty” on a rape charge.

The NEC‚ after a special meeting this week‚ from which Jordaan recused himself‚ to discuss the charge laid by former African National Congress (ANC) MP Jennifer Ferguson‚ said there was no reason for Jordaan to temporarily step down or be suspended while he faces the charge.

Ferguson‚ who first made the allegation five months ago about an incident she says happened in a Port Elizabeth hotel room almost 25 years ago‚ opened the case on Tuesday‚ March 20.

Safa NEC member Poobalan Govindasamy read out a Safa statement prepared from Wednesday’s meeting: “At the outset we want to say that as the national executive committee we are of the firm view that women in our country‚ women throughout the world‚ must be honoured.

“We support‚ very strongly‚ women in their struggle against all forms of abuse and violence.