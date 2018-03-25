“I do this in the hope that other victims of sexual abuse will be empowered to speak out and act. I do this and ask for your support prayerful‚ in thought or action for all those affected by his sexual misconduct. I also am aware of the distress his family must be experiencing and express my sadness that they are inevitably affected. #wetoo”

Ferguson broke her silence on Facebook on October 18 last year after Jordaan allegedly raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

Jordaan at the time denied the claims in a statement issued by his attorney Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi last year.

Jordaan said he kept quiet on the matter because of his “empathy” with the victims of gender-based violence.

“Dr Jordaan has‚ however‚ after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence. Whilst Mr Jordaan supports public debate as an essential tool to highlight the issue of gender-based violence ... in this case there are two opposing versions that cannot be resolved in the media‚ or elsewhere‚ in substitution for a court of law‚” the statement read.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed Ferguson opened a case of rape at Parkview police station in Johannesburg before it was transferred to Port Elizabeth.

Jordaan has been approached for comment.