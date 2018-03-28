Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela claimed on Wednesday that the ANC played a role in the unrest that rocked Zwelihle in Hermanus.

More than 70 people have been arrested in the town after an apparent land grab that was thwarted on Friday. Protesters later explained that the municipality had failed to provide proper homes‚ especially for backyard residents‚ and that their pleas were being ignored.

When frustrations boiled over protesters clashed with police‚ municipal property was damaged and foreign-owned businesses were looted. Madikizela told aggrieved residents on Tuesday that government would intervene to help them.

Madikizela (DA) said on Wednesday that he would submit a motion to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament to refer an ANC MPP to the Ethics Committee for allegedly inciting violence in Hermanus.

“We have obtained photographic evidence clearly showing [this] ANC MPP in a text conversation (with another ANC official) that proves the ANC is the 'third force' behind the unrest in Zwelihle‚ Hermanus‚" he claimed.

“The evidence clearly shows that the land grabs and subsequent unrest in the area is part of the ANC’s political agenda to instigate violence and urge residents to illegally occupy land‚" he added.

Meanwhile‚ Madikizela’s assurances to hundreds of residents gathered on a sports field on Tuesday that the housing situation would be resolved in the town did not convince everyone.