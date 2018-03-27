The Economic Freedom Fighters in Gauteng says illegal land occupation in the province can be addressed by moving quickly to expropriate land without compensation.

“The sooner land expropriation without compensation can be effected so as land may be redistributed equally‚ the better‚” said provincial EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

“The EFF adopted this land occupation programme at its first 2014 National Assembly held in Bloemfontein and it remains a permanent programme.

“As long as our Black people cannot get quality jobs with decent benefits so that they may afford to build or buy houses for their homes‚ as long as Gauteng has over one million hectares of land extent unaccounted for‚ the EFF will continue to stand on the side of the people to ensure that South Africa remains a home for Africans‚ who remain dispossessed in terms of agrarian perspective and economically‚” said Mashego.