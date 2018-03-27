"Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish‚" ANC stalwart and current mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday‚ as he condemned violence associated with land grabs in South Africa.

He was addressing a Codesa-style land reform dialogue being hosted at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Johannesburg‚ with a range of speakers attempting to discuss the controversial issue following the ANC's December pronouncements to fast track change.

Mantashe said‚ "We should appreciate that when we took the resolution to expropriate without compensation‚ the pressure was internal. We agreed that the land that is available is made productive. The land that is owned by the State must be the first to be made available."

"Anarchy must not be allowed to flourish. It must be dealt with and we must allow law enforcement agencies to do their work."

There have been several land grabs in and around Johannesburg - including the Waterfall area - and Tshwane with authorities trying their best to stop people from illegally building shacks on unoccupied parcels of land. And in the Western Cape‚ police have been battling a violent backlash after a thwarted land grab over the weekend at Hermanus.