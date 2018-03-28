"Should Nersa grant Eskom the R66bn claimed for past losses‚ it will immediately translate to a 30% hike over and above the 20-30% hike Eskom is believed to be targeting through their mid-year tariff increase application before the end of 2018."

Blom said overstaffing at Eskom‚ "together with abysmal productivity and cost controls‚ has seen Eskom’s tariffs escalated by over 500% in the past ten years and a capital build programme overspend by more than 500% with 6-year delays".

To make matters somewhat worse‚ he said‚ Eskom has a massive and growing surplus of electricity‚ which is being compounded by the forced implementation of additional more expensive and subsidised renewables.

"It appears something will have to break before the ruling party will take remedial action‚" said Blom‚ "and it looks like it will be SA Inc. because at this stage nobody is listening to common sense".

Blom has re-launched a public petition to get concerned electricity consumers to provide him with a mandate to contest the increases.

So far‚ 33‚538 comments have been posted on the petition.