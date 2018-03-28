R50bn paid on land claim deals

The government has spent more than R50-billion on land restitution claims since 1994.

A large portion of the money went to white farmers.

This was revealed by Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane during a national dialogue on land at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg yesterday.

Nkoana-Mashabane was responding to a question from Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, author of The Land is Ours.

He said it was staggering the government has spent so much money on white farmers. "This simply shows that people who got the land in the past were continuing to benefit as if there is no democracy."

ANC national executive committee member Mathole Motshekga said the whole land restitution was wrong.

"It was based on the wrong interpretation of the constitution and also using a pre-1994 land restitution act," he said.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and say what is it that we want to do. That is why we are complaining about the R50-billion paid out to white farmers."