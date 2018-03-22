South Africa

Church sex abuse scandal – four victims come forward

By Staff Writer - 22 March 2018 - 09:09
Four victims in church sex abuse scandal come forward. Image: STOCK
Four victims in church sex abuse scandal come forward. Image: STOCK

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba says four cases of sexual abuse in two dioceses have emerged in recent weeks.

Urgent consultations are now under way to bolster procedures for dealing with cases of sexual abuse in the church‚ he said on Thursday.

The church has been rocked by allegations of abuse‚ with South African author Ishtiyaq Shukri saying he had been “repeatedly and routinely” sexually abused in the past by priests at St Cyprian's Cathedral‚ Kimberley.

A second victim told the Weekend Argus at the weekend that he had been abused from the late 1970s until the early 1980s when he was 13 years old.

“The other priest stopped pursuing me. But one continued. He would come to our home‚ telling my parents he was taking me to church events. This continued for about four years. And suddenly he was moved about 150km from Cape Town‚” he said.

Archbishop Makgoba acknowledged on Thursday that the church had been “lagging behind in our care for victims of abuse”.

“In recent weeks‚ four individuals have either spoken out publicly or contacted my office privately to report experiences of sexual abuse in two dioceses‚ apparently during the 1970s and 1980s‚” he said.

'We beg forgiveness'‚ says Archbishop Makgoba as SA author accuses priests of abuse

Thabo Makgoba said on Tuesday that he took responsibility for cases of abuse within the Anglican Church.
News
8 days ago

The church's Synod of Bishops held a detailed discussion on the worldwide Anglican Communion's Safe Church Network – an international body founded in response to cases of abuse – in February.

“In Southern Africa‚ church law makes provision for someone who holds a licence to minister in the church‚ and who is accused of sexual assault or harassment‚ to be charged before a church tribunal within their diocese‚ and disciplined if found guilty. We have also advised complainants in the past to lay charges with the police‚” said Makgoba.

“However‚ it is clear from the experiences reported in the last few weeks that we are lagging behind in our care for victims of abuse.

“In Cape Town‚ I established a team some years ago to advise me on the handling of complaints. The team included a psychologist‚ a lawyer‚ a priest and the head of an institution involved in a case.

“However‚ since that team does not have the capacity to advise bishops across Southern Africa I wrote to all our bishops last week advising them to establish similar advisory teams in their dioceses and in their local archdeaconries and parishes.

“I have asked that these teams be appointed to intervene when there are allegations of abuse in parishes or church schools. They should include a psychologist‚ social worker or counsellor; someone who is qualified to give legal advice; a community worker from outside the church; and the head of the affected entity within the church.”

Makgoba said he was consulting widely on how the church can act more efficiently in cases of sexual abuse.

“As I have said previously‚ I take responsibility for what has happened in the church in the past and where we have wronged or failed anyone‚ we beg their forgiveness‚” he said.

It's sad women abuse is being normalised

There is absolutely no excuse for such behaviour, we all know that it is wrong and it has lasting damaging effects on the victims.
Opinion
3 days ago

Let us deal harshly with child abuse

Whenever police release crime statistics, one area that ought to make headlines but seldom gets serious mention is the issue of child abuse. Murder, ...
Opinion
6 days ago

‘Vulgar’ doll’s dress pulled from the shelves

Clothing retailer Jet Stores had to pull the Beauty Fashion Charming doll collection from their shelves after customers raised concern over the words ...
News
6 days ago

'My pastor told me to leave my husband‚ then took over my whole household'

When Tinyiko Masemola joined a church in Ekurhuleni she was hoping to receive prayers and find a job‚ but instead she was consumed by drama that left ...
News
7 days ago

‘I’m mortified‚’ says Tutu as SA author reveals abuse by priests

Desmond Tutu said on Friday he was “mortified” upon hearing news of sexual abuse by priests.
News
12 days ago

Trending

Latest Videos

'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
Life Esidimeni families react after awarded R1.2-million compensation
X