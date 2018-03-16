Clothing retailer Jet Stores had to pull the Beauty Fashion Charming doll collection from their shelves after customers raised concern over the words “sex”‚ “love” and “fun” printed on its dress.

A Worcester mother got the shock of her life when she saw the word “sex” written all over her three-year-old daughter’s doll’s dress.

Ilse Olsen‚ a former Grade R teacher‚ had purchased the doll at a Jet Store earlier this month. At the price of R50‚ the doll comes with five dresses‚ a mirror and a handbag.

Speaking to the publication this week‚ Olsen said that while there was nothing wrong with the other four dresses‚ she freaked out when she saw the words “love”‚ “fun” and “sex” for everybody written all over the fifth dress.

“My daughter is only three years old. What message are we sending to our children with this? I would have confronted the shop manager but only became aware of the dress when we unwrapped the box here at home. I am still shocked by this; I really didn’t expect it on a doll‚” she said.