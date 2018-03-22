De Lille vs DA: Amicable parting or rupture?

City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has her back against the wall as she tries to clear her name at a Democratic Alliance (DA) disciplinary hearing.

De Lille is facing charges of bringing the DA into disrepute for her role in ructions in the City of Cape Town‚ which include allegations that she instructed that a report detailing alleged corruption be buried.

The DA’s upcoming congress has the potential to spell the end of her career as the city’s mayor as it may pass a resolution that allows the party to recall its public representatives.

De Lille is living on borrowed time in her job after her party instituted a motion of no confidence against her‚ which failed after opposition parties and rebel councillors voted against it.