Chilemba defeats Caparello

The future looks bright again for comeback boy Isaac "Golden Boy" Chilemba who claimed both the WBC International and WBA Oceania light heavyweight titles from Blake Caparello at the Melbourne Pavilion, Australia,on Saturday.

Chilemba, 30, had been inactive for a year after he broke a hand in the North American Boxing Federation title fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Las Vegas in November 2016.

He made an impressive comeback, ending the reign of Caparello, who could also lose his rankings to the newly crowned champion.

The Australian, who suffered his third defeat against 26 wins and a draw, was rated No 9 by the WBC, 12th by the WBO, 13th by the WBA and 14th in the IBF rakings.

Chilemba, whose corner was manned by former six-time world champion Roy Jones jnr of the US, was rated No 9 by the WBC.

The scores were 115-113 (twice) and 117-111 - all in favour of Chilemba, who bettered his record to 25 wins against five losses and two draws.