Developments which surfaced at the eleventh hour on Monday led to the postponement of the trial against Forex trader‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ accused of murdering his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena.

“There are new developments which have caused the state not to be ready for today‚” said Advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela. She and Mantsoe’s lawyer both agreed to postpone the trial to March 19.

“We also need to consult with the accused [on the developments]‚” his lawyer Victor Simelane said. It was not immediately clear what those developments were.

Dressed in a grey suit‚ waistcoat and tie‚ Mantsoe stood in the dock‚ following the proceedings through a Zulu interpreter.

The 28-year-old‚ who has been behind bars since last year‚ looked clean and well-shaven‚ with a mohawk hairstyle. As soon as he entered the courtroom ahead of the proceedings‚ a man known as his pastor rushed to the front of the courtroom to address him.

Mantsoe’s family and the pastor sat on the one side of the court while Mokoena’s family‚ including her mother‚ sister and best friend occupied the other.

Meanwhile‚ journalists requested permission for the proceedings to be televised. Simelane told the court that the affected media houses would need to bring in a formal application to the court. He intended to oppose the application.

During the bail application held in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court‚ Mantsoe’s defense team had opposed the media from reporting on any details of the proceedings‚ arguing that sensitive information would be revealed. The court had ruled in his favour and in an unprecedented move‚ ordered a complete media blackout on the proceedings.