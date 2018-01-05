Emboldened by his election as ANC chairman‚ Gwede Mantashe used the wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of former ANC president OR Tambo on Friday to take a calculated swipe at President Jacob Zuma.

The ceremony‚ which took place in Wattville‚ Benoni‚ comes three days before Cyril Ramaphosa's first January 8 statement as ANC president‚ which will be in East London.

Mantashe said the ANC has elected a president “who is rich and who has money. He is wealthy. He is rich. We elected a president who would not steal. If [he] steals we will ask him‚ ‘why do you steal because you have money’.”