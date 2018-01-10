Mantashe statements harm ANC

The ANC's national chairman Gwede Mantashe has wasted little time dividing opinions in his new position.

Mantashe said new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is very rich and as a result he "won't steal" money.

This is the same man who defended Jacob Zuma with all his might; going as far as suggesting Zuma was the victim of his success. Mantashe has made it his habit to avoid questions about the Guptas.

Ramaphosa's riches are no guarantee he won't loot. I have yet to meet a rich person saying "I'm rich enough now, I no longer want money". The second stinker Mantashe said was if people continued shouting at the ANC, the party would switch off and stop listening. Really?

These are the same people who, while campaigning, came to our homes and told us that ANC was a party of the people. Since when does a "party of people" stop listening to the people?