Mantashe's apartheid reference could be viewed as a veiled warning to ANC delegates‚ and the country alike‚ about the implications of the outcome of the conference.

He said: "I saw signs of those dirty tricks as we were coming to this conference and I said 'that is politics'. That is where we are."

Mantashe has repeatedly called for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed outgoing party leader Jacob Zuma‚ failing which the organisation should explain why the deputy president should not ascend to the presidency.

Critics of Mantashe have called him out for his stance‚ even arguing that he could not be relied on to oversee a fair and credible conference as he had already picked a side.

Mantashe‚ in his last briefing as party secretary general‚ said he had deliberatley kept his relationship with Zuma professional. Failure to do so would have resulted in "more mistakes"‚ Mantashe said.