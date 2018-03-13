South Africa

Rapist accused of forcing domestic worker to perform sexual acts with dog back in court

By Naledi Shange - 13 March 2018 - 09:57
Image: lassedesignen/123rf

A man arrested for allegedly raping his domestic worker and then forcing her to perform sexual acts with his dog is expected to appear in the Bronkhorspruit Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The man‚ who is yet to plead‚ has been behind bars since his arrest in October.

When he last appeared in court in November‚ he chose to abandon his bail bid as he appeared amid heavy protest action‚ with the public calling for justice to be served.

The suspect is not being named until he has pleaded. He faces a string of charges‚ including rape‚ sexual assault‚ kidnapping and malicious damage to property.

His 41-year-old domestic worker alleged that the he dragged her into a room in the house‚ where he allegedly raped her until the early hours of the next day‚ police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo told the publication at the time.

"It is further alleged that the suspect then forced the victim to perform sexual acts on his dog. The police were alerted about this gruesome act and reacted swiftly to arrest the perpetrator‚" he said.

In a statement‚ the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng‚ Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange‚ assured the accuser and her family "that the police will ensure that the suspect is brought to justice‚ and if found guilty‚ he must pay dearly for his evil and barbaric acts".

