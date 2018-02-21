Primedia Broadcasting on Tuesday confirmed that one of its senior executives has resigned amid accusations of sexually inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

In a statement‚ the group’s PR manager‚ Pippa Rowles‚ said that an investigation against the official had commenced last week.

"The investigation was led by an independent legal expert. Following the investigation‚ the executive tendered his resignation‚ which Primedia has accepted. Primedia Broadcasting has begun the search for a replacement‚" said Rowles.

"Primedia is deeply committed to providing its employees with a safe‚ dignified and nurturing working environment. We will take immediate action against any behaviour which runs counter to these values‚ and offer support to any colleagues who raise concerns."

It was alleged that a total of 15 staff members had made damning allegations against the official.

Last week‚ Primedia said it was providing ongoing support to affected individuals and at the time‚ had placed the official on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement prepared last week‚ Primedia had suggested that it was tackling the allegations cautiously.

"We cannot prejudge the outcome of the investigation‚ but we have taken swift action to ensure that it is managed quickly and decisively‚" it said.

Meanwhile anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee called for thorough investigations to still be carried out‚ saying at least two staff members had come to him about the allegations but the company had turned a blind eye to the claims.

"Shareholders should probe fully. There are also claims management failed to act when a female staffer complained last year. If true‚ more heads must roll!" Abramjee tweeted.